Hopkins County arrested 28-year-old Rachel Ruth Anderson Wednesday. She’s charged on Wood County warrants with DWI, third or more offense, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was also found to be in possession of items allegedly stolen from Walmart. Those items were returned to the store Her bond was set at $30,000.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Deric Oneal Goodson in Hopkins County Wednesday. He’s charged on a TDCJ warrant with violating his parole. Bond was denied.