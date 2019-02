Hopkins County arrested 23-year-old Jesus Castro Monday. He was charged with Violation of Probation on a charge of Burglary of a Habitation.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 46-year-old William Andrew Curtis, II, on several charges. He’s accused on a Kaufman County warrant for Theft of Service greater than $2500 but less than $30,000. Bond on that charge was set at $10,000. Curtis was also charged with Making a False Statement to Obtain Property or Credit. Bond was not set on that charge.