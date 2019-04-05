Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-two-year-old Uriel Carillo was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of MOre than 400 grams of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance. His new bond was set at $500,000 and he remains behind bars.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Joseph Nicholson was arrested in Hopkins County Early Friday morning. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond has been set.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Evin Pyron was arrested in Hopkins County Thursday for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. He’s awaiting arraignment.