Hopkins County Chamber Connection

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2020 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her. I’m proud to produce this book telling all about the place we love. I hope you will join me in the journey!

The Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce are hosting their annual Economic Outlook Conference at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center on Wednesday, December 4th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are so excited to welcome Mr. Christopher Slijk, assistant economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, as our keynote speaker at the 2019 Economic Outlook Conference. Sponsorships of the conference and tickets are available. Lunch will be provided. For further information, please call the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.

18th Semi-annual History by Foot is scheduled for Saturday, November 16th

History by Foot with John Sellers is scheduled for Saturday, November 16th, at 10 a.m. Cost is $10.00 per person. Make reservations by emailing John Sellers at sellersj1@verizon.net or call CNB at 903-885-7523. Reservations are filling up fast!

Chaffer’s Place to host fundraiser

Chaffer’s Place is hosting a fundraising dinner on Monday, November 18 at 6 p.m. at the ROC in Sulphur Springs. This fundraiser will allow for assistance with alternative schooling, higher learning, arts and culture in the community. For more information, please visit www.ckproductions.info or call 470-848-2246.

UPRA Rodeo Finals come to Sulphur Springs

The UPRA Rodeo Finals will be held on November 21, 22, and 23 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. The rodeo finals will be held at 7 p.m. nightly, and tickets are on sale at the Civic Center Box Office.

Wesley Methodist Church Fall Round-up

Wesley United Methodist Church is hosting their 41st Annual Fall Round Up on Saturday, November 23rd from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be Hopkins County Stew, a silent auction, country store, and a live auction. Tickets are $6 for adults, and $3 for children. Visit www.wesleysst.org/fallroundup for more information.

Lion’s Club will host the 12th Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6th

The Lion’s Club is hosting the 12th Annual Christmas Parade Friday, December 6th at 7 p.m. The parade begins at Buford Park and goes East on Connally Street to the square, turns left onto Church Street, and left on Houston Street to end in the Gerald Prim Stadium parking lot (watch the Lion’s Club Facebook page for possible route changes due to construction on Connally St.). You may pick up registration forms and rules at the Chamber of Commerce. Registration forms must be received by noon on Tuesday, December 4.

CASA hosts their annual Cookie Walk

CASA is hosting their annual Cookie Walk on Friday, December 6th, from 9 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Cookies are sold for $5.00 a pound. Go by there and load up on Christmas cookies while supporting our local CASA!