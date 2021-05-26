Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

The Sulphur Springs High School honor graduates were feted last week at the Honors Breakfast, but they weren’t the only SSHS students who had a part in the event.

The entire breakfast, which was held at the Hopkins County Civic Center, was student-driven, including decorations, food, centerpieces and even charcuterie boards. Education at the high school level isn’t just English and history nowadays. It’s a full curriculum designed to prepare students for college, the workforce or the military, whichever they choose.

The Honors Breakfast not only feted the cream of the crop academically, but showed us how diversified the SSHS student body is.

Chamber Showcase

The Third Annual Chamber Showcase is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Booths are available for $60 each and vendors are asked to being a $25 gift or gift card to be given away at random drawings. This is a fantastic networking event and a way for you, as a business owner or representative, to get your name and services out to the public. Only Chamber members can reserve booths for display (the public is invited to attend free of charge), so contact us at the Chamber to find out how your affordable annual membership not only allows you to rent a booth at the Showcase but gives you advantages and opportunities all year long. Come by or call the Chamber office at 903-885-6515 for more information. A registration link is on our website, hopkinschamber.org.

Lunch and Learn

State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton will be in town for a Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Sept. 15. More details will be coming soon, but mark that on your calendar for a comprehensive update on the business issues that the State Legislature has tackled this year.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for May 10, the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial and Freedom Ball. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Ribbon Cutting

Brookshire’s Food Store in Sulphur Springs hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its updated store, located at 809 Gilmer St., on Wednesday, May 19. Included in the ceremony was the 13-foot motorized grocery cart.

Davison’s Development and Building hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, May 18, that included a barbecue lunch. The Davison home office is located at 204B Linda Drive.