Hopkins County Chamber Connection

by Butch Burney

Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, set for Oct. 22, is open.

To register, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients.

This year, stew cooks can also pre-order a T-shirt with “Stew Cook” on the back for $15.

Register now to reserve your spot from last year.

We also are taking applications for our vendor market at the stew. Cost is $75 for Chamber members, $100 for nonmembers. Go to our website at HopkinsChamber.org or call Amanda at 903-885-6515 to register.

Our sponsorship letters will go out next week, so be looking for those!

Stewcomers Meeting

For those who are interested in cooking up a pot of stew for the Stew Festival, the Chamber will have a Stewcomers meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

Participating in the meeting does not obligate you to cook in the Stew Fest, but it will give you information on the process, including recipes, timelines and what to expect. Email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org for more information on the meeting.

Leadership Apps Available

Leadership Sulphur Springs is back for another year, and registration has begun.

Leadership Sulphur Springs is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. It is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month.

Applicants should have lived or worked in Hopkins County for at least a year, have demonstrated a concern for the community, possesses high standards of persona quality and integrity, willing to commit the time required for the program, have the endorsement of their employer to take the necessary time away from work.

To apply, go to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org, email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515.

The cost is $500, usually paid by the applicant’s employer.

Breakfast Hours

Come get some breakfast treats during the Chamber’s next Business Before Hours, hosted by Nunez Roofing, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Chamber office.

Whether you’re a member of the Chamber or not, come on for one of the best networking events.

Jet Ski Championships

Four days of championship jet ski racing is coming to Sulphur Springs on Aug. 4-7 for the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship. Racers from all over the USA, and even as far away as Australia and England, will battle it out to see who takes home the championship trophy.

Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship

Spectators can watch the race action for free from the shores of Lake Coleman. Just bring some shade and chairs. There will be food, ice cream, power sports merchants, and family games. Check out www.jettribe.com/sulphursprings for more information!

Free vendor space is available. Food registrations are full, but merchant and game vendors are welcome to apply. All registration requests must be made online: www.jettribe.com/vendors.

Crowds of 400-plus racers, their families, and local spectators are expected throughout the long weekend. Vendors can attend any day(s), you do not need to be present all four days. Pre-registration is required for a FREE 10 x 10 vendor booth space. There is a limit to one vendor per sales category, and space is limited to first-come, first-served basis.

Ribbon Cuttings

We hope that you will join us for a ribbon cutting Monday, Aug. 1, at 9:15 a.m. for the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room at Gerald Prim Stadium. There will be a ribbon cutting on Monday, with plans to do a tailgate before one of the Sulphur Springs Wildcat football home games.

Lacy Shirley with Supreme Lending had a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, July 22, at the Chamber office. Please welcome Lacy to the business community.

LegenDairy Heifer, an ice cream and refreshment truck, will have a ribbon cutting with its unique vehicle at the Chamber office at noon Friday, July 29. The public is invited to the event.

Business of the Week

Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab

Our Business of the Week for July 27 is Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook to find out more about this outstanding business.