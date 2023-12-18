Hopkins County Chamber Connection December 19

By Butch Burney

Now is the time to get your nominations for the Annual Community Awards, presented at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet on Thursday, February 15. Nominations need to be in by Tuesday, January 2.

To nominate, the committees ask that you not just list a name but go into detail about why the person or business deserves the award. It is not a voting contest but a nomination process. The Chamber accepts nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other superlative recognitions.

You can send nominations to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mail them to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Chamber of Commerce – 110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Caregiver of the Year—Chamber of Commerce – 110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses that exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, Church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian, or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Banquet Sponsorship

It’s also not too early to get your tables for the annual Chamber banquet. Tables for ten are $500 and will include sponsorship recognition. This banquet is usually a sell-out, so get your sponsorships and tickets early!

First Responders Banquet

The First Responders Appreciation Banquet, presented by One Church, is set for Thursday, January 4, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. All first responders in the county may attend, and the community is encouraged to help show their appreciation with gift cards and door prizes. Those in attendance will receive gifts.

For more information on how to help sponsor the appreciation banquet, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@hopkinschamber.org.

Merry Christmas

To everyone throughout Hopkins County, we hope your Christmas and holidays are a time spent with family and friends, a time to refresh and renew your energy and spirit. We are blessed to live, work, and raise our families in a community that supports one another. God bless you and yours this season. – The Chamber staff: Butch, Jaci and Kelli