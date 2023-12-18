Weekly Road Report

Fannin County

The annual crack seal contract to place sealant in the pavement cracks on roadways in Fannin County has begun. The following roads will receive a crack seal: FM 64 from SH 34 to the Delta County line; FM 151 from US 69 to the Grayson County line; FM 981 from US 69 to the Collin County line; SH 50 from Church Street to the Hunt County line; FM 904 from FM 64 to FM 1550; FM 274 from FM 898 to FM 1753; FM 1629 from SH 121 to SH 78; FM 87 from SH 56 to US 82; FM 273 from FM 1396 to FM 2029; FM 1753 from SH 78 to the Grayson County line. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

CR 3210 at Bullard Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. Trafficking will use CR 3200 as a detour during the closure.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Franklin County

Hopkins County

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Lamar & Delta Counties:

Delta County

Red River County

Greenville Area

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has set signal poles at Live Oak Street and put drill shafts for signal poles at University Drive. Signal work is ongoing at the various locations. The contractor is backfilling and placing sod at multiple locations and placing a drop inlet. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades . The contractor has begun preparing the right of way and placing driveways and driveway safety-end treatments, and cross-culvert work is ongoing. The contractor works on a culvert extension and placing rock filter dams. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has been performing saw cutting-edge lines of the existing roadway for detour tie-ins. Crews worked on fine grading flex base. The contractor is performing detour work and backfilling edges. The contractor will be conducting a traffic switch to shift traffic into new alignments along FM 2642 and FM 35. This operation will occur throughout December 6-12, with the change happening at the Railroad on December 9 and at FM 35 on December 12. FM 2642 traffic will shift west, and FM 35 will move south.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567 . The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. The contractor has placed a prime coat, and crews will place temporary striping on mile 6 of the 8-mile project. The contractor will be seeding and stripping grass on the next 2 miles of the project. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue and Bledsoe Creek Bridge: The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs at both locations. The contractor has begun demolition of the Shelby Ave existing structure and has already started work on abutments and riprap.

The contractor has been placing beams on Bledsoe Creek in Fannin County and placing riprap along the abutment. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.