Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Paris District
December 17 – December 23
Fannin County
The annual crack seal contract to place sealant in the pavement cracks on roadways in Fannin County has begun. The following roads will receive a crack seal: FM 64 from SH 34 to the Delta County line; FM 151 from US 69 to the Grayson County line; FM 981 from US 69 to the Collin County line; SH 50 from Church Street to the Hunt County line; FM 904 from FM 64 to FM 1550; FM 274 from FM 898 to FM 1753; FM 1629 from SH 121 to SH 78; FM 87 from SH 56 to US 82; FM 273 from FM 1396 to FM 2029; FM 1753 from SH 78 to the Grayson County line. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line., watch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.
- FM 100, from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- FM 271, from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- CR 3210 at Bullard Creek. CR 3210 at Bullard Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. Trafficking will use CR 3200 as a detour during the closure.
- FM 2029, from FM 1396 to FM 273. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform edge repairs on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
Sulphur Springs Area
Hopkins, Franklin Counties
- Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.
Franklin County
- I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.
Hopkins County
- FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform surfacing operations.
Paris Area
Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.
Lamar County
- Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.
- Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.
- US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for temporary lanes, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.
- FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.
- CR 26320 at Morrison Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
- FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures
Lamar & Delta Counties:
- SH 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and upgrade bridge rail.
Delta County
- FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
- FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128 – Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
Red River County
- Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.
- Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas), at Delaware Creek. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.
- FM 410, from US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.
- CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
- FM 2120, from FM 2573 to FM SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
Greenville Area
Hunt, Rains Counties
Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.
Hunt County
- SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has set signal poles at Live Oak Street and put drill shafts for signal poles at University Drive. Signal work is ongoing at the various locations. The contractor is backfilling and placing sod at multiple locations and placing a drop inlet. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has begun preparing the right of way and placing driveways and driveway safety-end treatments, and cross-culvert work is ongoing. The contractor works on a culvert extension and placing rock filter dams. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has been performing saw cutting-edge lines of the existing roadway for detour tie-ins. Crews worked on fine grading flex base. The contractor is performing detour work and backfilling edges. The contractor will be conducting a traffic switch to shift traffic into new alignments along FM 2642 and FM 35. This operation will occur throughout December 6-12, with the change happening at the Railroad on December 9 and at FM 35 on December 12. FM 2642 traffic will shift west, and FM 35 will move south.
- FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567. The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. The contractor has placed a prime coat, and crews will place temporary striping on mile 6 of the 8-mile project. The contractor will be seeding and stripping grass on the next 2 miles of the project. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- Shelby Avenue and Bledsoe Creek Bridge: The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs at both locations. The contractor has begun demolition of the Shelby Ave existing structure and has already started work on abutments and riprap.
- The contractor has been placing beams on Bledsoe Creek in Fannin County and placing riprap along the abutment. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- I-30 intersection improvements from Monte Stratton to FM 1903. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor will be performing eastbound mainlane widening and embankment placement. Utility work is ongoing. Temporary ramps are now open. The contractor plans to place more barriers and complete the area’s mainlane widening and drainage work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
Hunt and Rains Counties
- Maintenance crews will perform various sign and mailbox installations on multiple roads. Both sections have been working on bridge maintenance projects. Herbicide operations are ongoing throughout both counties.
TxDOT Atlanta District
December 17 – December 23
Bowie County
- I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway
- I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge & closed at FM 2148 at N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, detour in place.
- FM 2148 – North from US 82 & 3419 to N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, extension of frontage roads. Closed to thru traffic
- N. Frontage/Hampton Rd. – West from FM 989. Extension of frontage roads. Daytime lane closure as needed
- FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 North Frontage Rd. to Gibson Lane, widening road. Lane closures
- I-30 – At FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closures as needed
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road
Camp County
- US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
Cass County
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
Harrison County
- US 59 – At I-20, crews replaced the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.
- I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures
- FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, crews replaced the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic
- FM 726 – At Copeland Creek, crews are replacing the bridge. Detour in place
- US 80 – From Tom Brown Pkwy to Gregg Co. line, rehab existing roadway. Lane closures
Marion County
- SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures
Morris County
- I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure
Panola County
- US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway
- SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed, and a detour is in place.
- US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange
- SH 315 – From FM 1970 to Rusk Co. line, resurfacing road
Titus County
- US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges
- US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to traffic.
Upshur County
- US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures