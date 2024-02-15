ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Banquet Honorees

 

A full house packed the Civic Center Thursday night for the 97th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. There was a brief social hour followed by a meal provided by Wright’s Catering. Awards were then presented to deserving local residents, businesses and organizations.

Awards presented were:

Caregiver of the Year         Jerry Pritchett

Growth and Renewal Award   Main Street Theater

Ambassador of the Year        Kim Beck

Vision Award             Billie Ruth Standridge

Community Pride Award       Help a Child Benefit     Wade Bartley

Educators of the Year:   Auxiliary – Holly Self, Nurse at Como-PIckton ISD;  Para-Professional – Rowena Johnson Primary  School – Renee Smith;  PRofessional – Sulphur Springs HS Spanish Teacher Rnee Maker

Agricultural Family of the Year – Carl and Kelley Abel

Woman of the Year – Sharla Tanton Campbell

Small Business of the Year –     Slaughters Barbecue

Large Buisiness of the Year –  D-6 Incorporated    Recycling

Citizen of the Year – City National Bank President Don Sapaugh

