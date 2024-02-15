Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Banquet Honorees

A full house packed the Civic Center Thursday night for the 97th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. There was a brief social hour followed by a meal provided by Wright’s Catering. Awards were then presented to deserving local residents, businesses and organizations.

Awards presented were:

Caregiver of the Year Jerry Pritchett

Growth and Renewal Award Main Street Theater

Ambassador of the Year Kim Beck

Vision Award Billie Ruth Standridge

Community Pride Award Help a Child Benefit Wade Bartley

Educators of the Year: Auxiliary – Holly Self, Nurse at Como-PIckton ISD; Para-Professional – Rowena Johnson Primary School – Renee Smith; PRofessional – Sulphur Springs HS Spanish Teacher Rnee Maker

Agricultural Family of the Year – Carl and Kelley Abel

Woman of the Year – Sharla Tanton Campbell

Small Business of the Year – Slaughters Barbecue

Large Buisiness of the Year – D-6 Incorporated Recycling

Citizen of the Year – City National Bank President Don Sapaugh