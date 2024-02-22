Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Hosting Free Concert Eclipse Weekend

As part of the Sulphur Springs Eclipse activities in April , the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free concert on Saturday, April 6, downtown, featuring The Paper Dolls, Jason Waldon and the Alibis and Dubb and the Luv Machines. Plus, there will be a vendors’ market at The Venue at 219 that weekend. Visit the chambers eclipse website – TotalEclipseSSTx.com – the information clearinghouse for what is happening in Hopkins County on April 8 and the weekend leading up to that day.