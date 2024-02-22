Ada Resident Sentenced For Murder, Kidnapping, Arson, Burglary, Voluntary Manslaughter, Assault And Prison Contraband Charges

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announces that Kalup Allen Born, age 25, of Ada, Oklahoma, was sentenced to a total of 608 months imprisonment related to three separate cases.

For crimes related to a murder committed in January 2017, Born was sentenced to 450 months imprisonment for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree, Kidnapping in Indian Country, Arson in Indian Country, and First Degree Burglary in Indian Country. The sentences will run concurrently to each other, and consecutive to his other sentences.

For crimes related to a prison attack in December 2020, Born was sentenced to 121 months imprisonment for one count of Voluntary Manslaughter in Indian Country. The sentence will run consecutive to his other sentences.

For crimes related to a prison attack in April 2023, Born was sentenced to 37 months of imprisonment for one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country, and one count of Possession of Contraband in Prison. The sentence will run consecutive to his other sentences.

The charges arose from investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 5, 2022, Born pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in Indian Country—Second Degree, one count of Kidnapping in Indian Country, one count of First Degree Burglary in Indian Country, and one count of Arson in Indian Country for his January 2017 crimes.

According to investigators, on January 15, 2017, Born broke into an Ada residence, threatened and assaulted the occupant with a knife, stole the victim’s vehicle, then kidnapped and forced the victim into the car. As he drove south, Born backed the vehicle over the side of a bridge, sending it over the edge and down into the creek bed below. The victim suffered severe blunt force trauma, including a ruptured organ and a pelvic injury, and ultimately died from the injuries sustained in the incident.

Born then made his way to a second home nearby, which he burglarized, stealing a blanket, a knife, a wallet, and electronics.

From there, Born proceeded to yet a third residence, where he broke in and set the home ablaze with the occupants still inside. A bystander was able to rescue the occupants from the fire and Born was captured nearby.

In December 2020, while being held on charges for these crimes, Born killed a fellow inmate in the Pontotoc County Justice Center in a brutal and sustained attack. On June 7, 2022, a federal jury convicted Born at trial for one count of voluntary manslaughter.

On April 24, 2023, Born stabbed a Muskogee County Jail inmate repeatedly with a homemade knife and attempted to throw the inmate over a railing. On January 3, 2024, Born entered a guilty plea to one count of assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country, and one count of Possessing Contraband in Prison.

The crimes occurred in Pontotoc County and Muskogee County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

“The crimes committed by Born are gut-wrenching and there is no question the sentencing is just,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “The FBI is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes in Indian Country and along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue these cases. The FBI is committed to protecting all of the tribal communities we serve, helping victims, and ensuring that justice is met for violent offenders. Born decided to continue his life of crime even while in prison. He clearly did not learn his lesson and continued to terrorize the lives of others. The FBI is grateful to the law enforcement agencies that contributed to this investigation and led to Born’s conviction.”

“The enormity of these heinous acts cannot be overstated,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “Born has proven to be a threat to society both inside and outside the walls of the prison system. This sentence ensures he will spend a substantial portion of his life, if not all, behind those walls where his actions are as limited as possible.”

The Honorable John F. Heil, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the sentencing hearings. Born will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.

Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan Conway and T. Cameron McEwen represented the United States.