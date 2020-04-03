Hopkins County Commissioners Court Special Meeting and Work Session, 04.06.20

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, April 6, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 03/09/2020 Work Session – 03/09/2020 Work Session – 03/16/2020

Work Session – 03/16/2020 (6:30pm)

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Oncor Electric Delivery Company To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 3515 And Extend For Approximately 545 Feet South Along CR 3515 And Extend For Approximately 90 Feet East Along CR 3515 Which Is Located 1/4 Mile South Of Farm Road 69 N In Precinct 3.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Change Order With Baird Construction In Regards To RFP2019-007.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

i) The Court To Consider And Appoint Sick Pool Board.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Amended Declaration Of Local Disaster For Public Health Emergency

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, April 6, 2020

TIME: Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Chief Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.