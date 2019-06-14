Hopkins County Commissioners To Hold Work Session Monday 06.17.19

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, June 17, 2019

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With The General Manager Of The Hopkins County Civic Center, To Discuss The Civic Center Events, Repair And Improvements And A Review Of Revenues And Expenditures.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Environmental Concerns.

The Court To Discuss Roads And Bridges.

The Court To Discuss Roads Of The Luminant Mining Company, LLC.

The Court To Discuss The Fire Protection Agreement.

Budget Work Session(s).

___________________________________

ROBERT NEWSOM, COUNTY JUDGE

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS

STATE OF TEXAS X

COUNTY OF HOPKINS X

I, Tracy Smith, County Clerk of Hopkins County, Texas, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing

notice was filed in my office this the 14th day of June, 2019.

Given under my hand and seal this the 14th day of June, 2019.

________________________________

TRACY SMITH, COUNTY CLERK

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS