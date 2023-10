Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office needs your help! On October 6, three unknown persons entered Joe Bob’s Convenient store in Como. The three worked together to distract and confuse the staff in the store. The trio was able to steal approximately $700. Please help Law Enforcement identify these suspects.

Please call Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (903) 438-4040 with any information.

https://www.facebook.com/Hopkinscountysheriff