Hopkins County Drug Arrests

Three people were arrested in Hopkins County over the latest reporting period on felony narcotics related offenses.

Justin Lee Earhart was arrested for Violation of his Probation on a charge of Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. HE remains in custody at the Hopkins County jail.

Christina Nicole Harris was arrested In Hopkins County on a warrant for Revocation of her Bond on a Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO new bond amount has been set.

Steven Lee Welborn was arrested for Violation of Probation for Possession of More than1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.