ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Hopkins County Drug Arrests

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Three people were arrested in Hopkins County over the latest reporting period on felony narcotics related offenses.

Justin Lee Earhart was arrested for Violation of his Probation on a charge of Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. HE remains in custody at the Hopkins County jail.

Christina Nicole Harris was arrested In Hopkins County on a warrant for Revocation of her Bond on a Charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO new bond amount has been set.

Steven Lee Welborn was arrested for Violation of Probation for Possession of More than1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     