Hopkins County Freedom Ball May 24

 

The Hopkins County Freedom Ball is a beloved annual event in our community, dedicated to the local men and women who have served and currently serve in our United States military. Proceeds earned at this event benefit our veterans exclusively and are used to honor and provide services to them in return for their sacrifices made for us. You can check out the highlights from last year below, and great news… Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 event! Don’t miss out this year. Purchase your tickets before they sell out and be apart of this incredible evening.

For tickets, contact Danny Davis:

118 Church Street, Sulphur Springs

903-438-4003

