Guadalupe “Lupe” Herrera Promoted to Mt Pleasant Library Director

Mount Pleasant, TX, February 12, 2024…Guadalupe “Lupe” Herrera has been promoted to Director of the Mount Pleasant Public Library.

Ms. Herrera joined the City of Mount Pleasant in 2021 as a Library Assistant to the now retired director, Helen Thompson, and has been instrumental in expanding the library’s print and digital resources as well as community outreach programs such as Paws to Read and participating in events such as Boots & Bells Christmas, Juneteenth and Cinco de Mayo.

She holds a Master of Library Science degree from the Texas Woman’s University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A & M – Commerce.

“Beyond an exceptional education and proven experience, Lupe has a real heart for her work in the library,” said City Manager Ed Thatcher. “She was clearly the right professional to continue a legacy of excellent service to our community, leading a staff team that takes great pride and responsibility in making our library a beautiful, welcoming, resource-rich place for everyone.”

“Mount Pleasant is an amazing community, and the library receives amazing support from the community and city leadership,” said Ms. Herrera, who speaks fluent English and Spanish.

“I love connecting with the patrons who come into the library on a regular basis as well as those who are unable to be here physically, but we can help over the phone,” she said. “It’s rewarding to be able to connect people with books they might not usually reach for and resources that they would normally have to purchase.”

As Director, Ms. Herrera intends to continue the legacy of Helen Thompson in many ways including ensuring that the library can be a “home” away from home where people feel comfortable using the provided resources. She and her staff will also continue to assess and respond to new needs

“The library is a reflection of the community and doing our part to help the community flourish is very exciting,” said Ms. Herrera “I am blessed to work with an amazing staff, and we look forward to the new and different things we can provide.”

As you would expect, Ms. Herrera loves reading in her spare time. “I reach more for my kindle than a physical copy, which surprises many patrons who are the exact opposite,” she laughs.

She enjoys traveling and has a bucket list of parks to visit, including Big Bend State Park. You can also find her at Jo’s Coffee Shop downtown, chatting with other regulars about their latest reads, or in a park playing with three adored nephews, all under the age of five.

Drop by the Mount Pleasant Public Library at 601 N. Madison to congratulate “Lupe” and connect to all it has to offer!