The Hopkins County Grand Jury has handed down felony indictments for July. Kyle Michael Case was charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of 15; Dalila Kalie Griffith and Dylan Gerald Griffith were charged with Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and Jarvis Lamont Singletary was charged with Fraudulent Possession or Use of more than 10 but less than 50 items of Identification.