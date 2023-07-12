Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Jake Adam Blount was arrested for Violation of the Probation he was on for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon of a Date, Family or Household Member. At last report he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Kathran Ensey was arrested in Hopkins County on two felony warrants. She’s charged with Criminal Mischief valued at more than $2500 but less than $30,000 and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. No bond information was available.

Michael Van Madison was arrested on 2 counts of Violation of Bond or a Protective Order, Assault of a Family or Household Member and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. NO other details were available and he’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.