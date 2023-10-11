The Hopkins County Fall Festival hay bale sculpture contest has been a beloved and favorite part of the Fall Festival for the last few years. Winners are announced every year during the Fall Festival, and winners are awarded a ribbon for their hay bale, and a cash prize. To take a tour and see all the hay bales sponsored by Texas Heritage National Bank, visit the following locations:

N5 Ranch- 10355 Hwy 154 (Yantis) “Haybale Sculpture”

Legacy Ag- Credit 308 Connally St- “Gru and Minions”

Lone Star Clinic- 422 Hillcrest- “Scottish Cow (Coo)”

S. S. Chrysler Dodge- 1505 Industrial Dr. W “Alice in Wonderland, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter”

Rail 19- 8843 State Hwy 19 S. “Mario and Princess Peach”

Nunez Roofing LLC- 1121 Loop 301 “Smoker/ Willie Nelson”

Hopkins-Rains SWCD- 530 Hillcrest Dr. #2 “Pennywise the Clown”

City National Bank- 1133 Mockingbird Ln “Farm Truck with Animals”

Ascend Physical Therapy- 117 Linda Drive “Hopkins County Stew Pot”

Saputo- 1107 Como St. S, 300 Industrial Dr. E “Harry Potter”

Janeen’s Country Cottage- 630 N. Davis St. “Ice Cream Cones”

Abboes Collison Center- 131 Hillcrest Dr. N “Wildcat Football Helmet”

SS Health and Rehab- 411 Airport Rd. “Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man”

City National Bank- 201 Connally St. “Sulphur Springs WIldcats”

M&M Freight- 2041 S. Broadway St. “Spider”

G Five Cattle Meats- 3445 I-30 W “Farmer with Cow”

Blackland Rail- 641 N. Church “Railroad”

Sunny Springs Nursing and Rehab- 1200 Jackson Street N. “Girl and Washing Machine”

Wesley House Assisted Living- 1044 Church St. “John Deere Tractor”

Wyatt’s Towing Inc.- 1297 Industrial Dr. W. “Tow Truck”

American Legend Aircraft- 1810 Piper Lane (off Hillcrest) “Cauldron and Witches”

Texas Heritage National Bank (sponsor)- 215 Hillcrest Dr. “Tractor”

Fix and Feed- 1000 Gilmer St. “Giant S’more”