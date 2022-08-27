Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs (CMF-SS) are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County over the age of 40.

Women have been calling since before the clinic was announced to make their appointments for what has become an annual community offering.

“The Health Care Foundation Board was eager to continue the free mammogram clinic, which has been such a blessing for local women,” said Sharla Campbell, outgoing chair of the HCHCF. “The grant we had received in the past was no longer available, so we allocated part of the proceeds of the third annual Designer Handbag Bingo to keep mammograms accessible for uninsured women.”

The clinic will run for two days which are Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, October 29 from 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the $10,000 raised through the third annual Designer Handbag Bingo held in August, CMF–SS President Paul Harvey announced at the bingo event that the hospital would match the $10,000 pledged by the Foundation.

Harvey stated that, “We have seen what an impact this free clinic has in the community, and are proud to work with the Foundation to continue to serve Hopkins County in this way.”

In addition to the $20,000 provided by the HCHCF and CCF-SS, bingo players generously donated to help fund this popular outreach program. Women and men at the event donated $2,168 in support of the clinic.

Incoming HCHCF Chair Maleta Reynolds shared her thoughts on the clinic. “The Foundation is here to benefit the citizens of Hopkins County by supporting great health care. With almost 19% of our residents being uninsured, the Board knew that this clinic is necessary for Hopkins County women.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a good time for all women to schedule their mammograms.

Eligible women wishing to be included in the free mammogram clinic should call 903-438-4325 to make an appointment.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation was founded in 1997 and is an IRS designated 501 (c) 3 non-profit that is governed by an independent board of directors. The Foundation exists to assist CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs in its mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

