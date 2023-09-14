Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Partner for their Annual Free Mammography Clinic

Sulphur Springs, TX – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs are once again partnering to offer a free mammography clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County.

This year, the clinic will be bigger and better! At the request of the Foundation board of directors, 60 free mammogram appointments will be available on three Saturdays in October. That is up from the usual 40 free mammograms offered on two Saturday in October.

The 2023 clinic will be held on Saturday, October 14, Saturday, October 21, and Saturday, October 28 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must be uninsured women over 40 years of age and reside in Hopkins County.

The clinic is made possible by part of the proceeds of the fourth annual Designer Handbag Bingo held in August as well as donations made by individuals to help fund this much needed clinic.

The clinic will be held at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. This facility was opened in 2020 and features the latest equipment and technology to better serve Hopkins County. Mammograms will be performed on the 3D machine for the greatest of accuracy.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a good time for women to schedule their mammograms. The Foundation wants to make sure that more women have an opportunity to have a mammogram, and that is why this has become an annual outreach program.

Eligible women wishing to be included in the free mammogram clinic should call 903-438-4325 to make an appointment as soon as possible. The spaces fill quickly each year.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation was founded in 1997 and is an IRS designated 501 (c) 3 non-profit that is governed by an independent board of directors.