Hopkins County Jail Booking

Hannah Rae White

Sulphur Springs police arrested Hannah Rae White on a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The warrant was obtained after White allegedly sold some Ecstasy to an undercover police officer. She is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.

