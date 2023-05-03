Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Luis Celestino Puerta was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender as required by law. No bond has been set and he is being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Jarvis Lamont Singletary was arrested for Fraudulent Use or Possession of more than 10 but less than 50 pieces of Identifying Information. He was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Ashley Pearl Hinojasa was arrested Tuesday was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County For Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. No bond has been set at last report and she remains in jail.

A Cumby police officer stopped a vehicle for a defective headlight at the 112 mile marker of I-30. While talking with the driver, 25-year-old Briesha Lucia Rush of Dallas, the officer asked about a paper sack on the floor of the vehicle and asked her to hand it to him. THC gummies were in the bag, and a search turned up more THC and two bottles containing liquid THC. Rush was arrested for possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ashlyn Michelle Jahner of Plano was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for speeding by Cumby police. The officer smelled marijuana and a search turned up 4oz of marijuana and 25 grams of THC.