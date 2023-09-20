Hopkins County Jail Bookings

James Michael Morris, Jr of Sulphur Springs was arrested by Hopkins County deputies following a traffic stop in Como on a Smith County warrant for Misapplication of Fiduciary Property. Morris was given a payment of $53,000 as part of an agreement to build a boat dock. The project was never started and Morris refused to return any of the money. Anyone else who may have been victimized by Morris should contact law enforcement.

Braydn James Toles was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant for Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person. No other information about the warrant was released. At last report he was in the Hopkins County jail. mugshot not available