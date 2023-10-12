Hopkins County Jail Bookings

David Paul Cady was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant charging him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No further information about the incident or bond amount has been disclosed. At last report he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Christopher Grady Greaves was arrested on a warrant for Possession of More than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. NO bond amount was available and he remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Fabian Chandler Ruiz was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Revocation of bond on a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. No new bond has been set.