Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs police early Saturday morning on Hillcrest Drive for a defective tail light on Hillcrest Drive resulted in the arrest of a Yantis man on felony drug charges. Twenty-year-old Andrew Lopez-Jones appeared to be intoxicated and a subsequent search turned up a baggie of psychedelic mushrooms. He was booked into the Hopkins County jail for Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 <4g<=400g. A 20-year-old passenger who had been drinking was charged with Public Intoxication.

Christopher Lynn Pullen was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of more than1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. He was also charged with three misdemeanors.

Melvin Charles Vonner was arrested for Theft of Property less than $2500 with 2 or more prior convictions. At last report he was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Kristina Nicole Leisey was arrested Sunday in Hopkins County. She was charged on a warrant with Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of More than1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.

Elizabeth Annette Walker was arrested in Hopkins County on a Ft. Worth warrant for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals.