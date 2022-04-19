Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sonny Doyle Richardson

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office notified Cumby Police that a wanted man could be at a residence on Main Street in Cumby. A Cumby Officer and Hopkins County Deputy contacted and took into custody 33-year-old Sonny Doyle Richardson on Hunt County warrants for Assault, Family Violence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on Hwy 11 in Winnsboro where a Winnsboro woman had allegedly assaulted her mother. The 23-year-old suspect left claw marks on the mother’s neck and arms due to the assault. mugshot not available