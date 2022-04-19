The Sulphur Springs City-wide cleanup is now underway and will continue through Saturday. On cleanup days, Sulphur Springs residents may bring large items to discard from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm to the city collection site, located just east of Flowserve. Not accepted are containers with hazardous materials, such as refrigerators, household chemicals, paint, or tires will be accepted. Furthermore, it’s for city residents only, and you have to have a driver’s license or utility bill for identification.