Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center 

Moises Reynaldo Crispin was arrested in Hopkins County Monday for violating his probation for Money Laundering of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. He is in the Hopkins County Jail. They have not released any other information.

David Bryan Kull was arrested Monday in Hopkins County for Revocation of his Bond on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. They have not set a new bond, and he remains in jail.

Sara Marie Wharton was arrested Monday in Hopkins County. Deputies jailed her on a warrant revoking her bond. At last report, she was in the Hopkins County Jail.

