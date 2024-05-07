Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 7

Officers arrested Jarod Dewayne Cox, 22, Monday in the 1300 block of NE 29 after being stopped for a traffic violation. They observed Cox with an open container of alcohol. When questioned about further contraband, he produced a baggie containing cocaine residue from his clothing. They detained Cox and located other baggies containing further cocaine residue from the vehicle. They arrested Cox for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Monday, officers checked on individuals “Squatting” at a location in the 10-block of SE 19th St. They made contact with Vadim Victor Lukas, 43. Lukas had a warrant for Parole Violation, and they arrested him without incident.

Officers made 26 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 84 calls for service on Monday, May 6.

Captain John T. Bull