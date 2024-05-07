Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Paris Police Report For Tuesday, May 7

Jarod Dewayne Cox

 

Officers arrested Jarod Dewayne Cox, 22, Monday in the 1300 block of NE 29 after being stopped for a traffic violation. They observed Cox with an open container of alcohol. When questioned about further contraband, he produced a baggie containing cocaine residue from his clothing. They detained Cox and located other baggies containing further cocaine residue from the vehicle. They arrested Cox for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Vadim Victor Lukas

 

Monday, officers checked on individuals “Squatting” at a location in the 10-block of SE 19th St. They made contact with Vadim Victor Lukas, 43. Lukas had a warrant for Parole Violation, and they arrested him without incident.  

Officers made 26 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 84 calls for service on Monday, May 6.

Captain John T. Bull

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved