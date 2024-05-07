Day 12 Of Hush Money Trial

On Monday, the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial fined him $1,000 and warned that future gag order violations could send him to jail. For the first time, the jurors heard detailed testimony about the financial reimbursements at the center of the case. The former U.S. President will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 National Rifle Association of America (NRA) Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Dallas. They expect Trump to address the members on Saturday, May 18, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.