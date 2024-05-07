Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Day 12 Of Hush Money Trial

On Monday, the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial fined him $1,000 and warned that future gag order violations could send him to jail. For the first time, the jurors heard detailed testimony about the financial reimbursements at the center of the case. The former U.S. President will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 National Rifle Association of America (NRA) Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Dallas. They expect Trump to address the members on Saturday, May 18, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved