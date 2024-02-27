Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

 

Steven Andrew Pena-Bishop was arrested in Hopkins County for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. The Texas Penal Code prohibits a person from intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cruelly treating an animal. The following actions define cruel punishment: Torturing or poisoning an animal, causing pain or death.

Everett Van Jennings was arrested Monday in Hopkins County for Evading Arrest and Detention. At the time of the latest alleged incident, he was already out on bond on several felony charges.

Librado Santibanez-Velasquez was arrested in Hopkins County Monday on a Smith County warrant for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. They released no other information, and he remains in jail.

William Chance Walker was arrested in Hopkins County on a Fannin County warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Theft of Property. He was also charged with a Motion to Adjudicate Guilt for Failure to ID as a Fugitive by Giving False Information.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved