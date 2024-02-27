Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Steven Andrew Pena-Bishop was arrested in Hopkins County for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. The Texas Penal Code prohibits a person from intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cruelly treating an animal. The following actions define cruel punishment: Torturing or poisoning an animal, causing pain or death.

Everett Van Jennings was arrested Monday in Hopkins County for Evading Arrest and Detention. At the time of the latest alleged incident, he was already out on bond on several felony charges.

Librado Santibanez-Velasquez was arrested in Hopkins County Monday on a Smith County warrant for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. They released no other information, and he remains in jail.

William Chance Walker was arrested in Hopkins County on a Fannin County warrant for Violation of Probation on a charge of Theft of Property. He was also charged with a Motion to Adjudicate Guilt for Failure to ID as a Fugitive by Giving False Information.