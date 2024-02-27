Paris Community Theater Presents Murder-Mystery

Paris Community Theater presents the comedy-murder mystery “Clue: On Stage,” based on the 1985 movie inspired by the classic board game. Performances will be Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 and Sundays at 2:30 at the Ray Karrer Theatre at Paris Junior College. Get your tickets at pctonstage.com.
