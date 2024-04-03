ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Jesus Castro was arrested in Hopkins County on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. One of the violations allegedly occurred in a Drug Free Zone, and the charge may be enhanced. At last report he was in the county jail.

Billy Shane McCormick was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant. He was charged with Violation of the Probation he was on for Injury to a Child/Elderly or Disabled Person with the Intent to Cause Bodily Injury. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

A local man was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County on four misdemeanor Capias Charges for traffic related offenses. He was also charged with Using a cell phone in a school zone. He remains behind bars at last report.

