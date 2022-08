Sixty-two-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr was arrested WEdnesday on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. At this time, no new bond has been set.

Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham has been arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s being held in the Hopkins County jail under $35,000 bond. Mugshot Not Available