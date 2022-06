It’s not too late to enter the logo contest for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest. You have until Thursday, June 30, to send your logo submission. The theme is “Road Trip –Destination Hopkins County.” The winning entry gets four T-shirts with the theme on it, four stew tickets, a tumbler, a quart ticket and a parking pass. To enter, upload your design at HopkinsChamber.org or email to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.