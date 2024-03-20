Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Samuel Tanner Earle was arrested in Hopkins County on warrants for allegedly Violating his Probation on two charges. Those charges were Stalking and Accident involving Injury. He was booked into the county jail.

Mason Dean Gilbert was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. AT last report he was in the Hopkins County jail.

Kimberly Beth Martin was booked into the Hopkins County jail Tuesday on a charge of Violation of Probation on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.