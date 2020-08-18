" /> HS Volleyball Continues Plus Cowboys Lose McCoy For Year And Mavs Drop Game One In Today’s Sports Update – EastTexasRadio.com
HS Volleyball Continues Plus Cowboys Lose McCoy For Year And Mavs Drop Game One In Today’s Sports Update

3 hours ago

Area volleyball action continues tonight. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

In Pattonville, the Prairiland Lady Patriots will host Caddo Mills. Chisum will travel to Hooks. The Paris Lady Cats will be in Emory to play Rains, Detroit goes to Tom Bean, and Rivercrest will be at Mt. Vernon.

The Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 1 with the Clippers 118-110. Dallas trailed 18-2 three and a half minutes into the game. They would wake up and come surging back and found themselves up by 14 points over the Clippers. But Los Angeles pulled into the lead when they ejected Kristaps Porzingis for picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter. In his playoff debut, Luka Doncic finished with 42 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Game 2 is Wednesday at 8:00 pm.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the entire 2020 season after an MRI revealed he suffered a ruptured quad tendon.
The Cowboys initially feared the veteran defender had torn his right ACL after he sustained an injury during the first padded practice of training camp Monday. He went down during individual drills and was unable to put weight on his leg after being examined by the medical staff. Dallas signed the interior rusher to a reported three-year, $18-million contract in free agency this offseason.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s first grand slam gave the 21-year-old the major league lead in home runs over Mike Trout, and a career-high seven RBIs as San Diego beat Texas 14-4. Those two teams will play again this afternoon on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 2:30 with the first pitch at 3:05.

