Hunt County deputies responded to a reported shooting in Wills Point and found that an argument between neighbors had escalated into gunfire. The suspect,36-year-old Christopher Lee Canington, of Wills Point Texas, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond. A deputy located the victim, who had been shot in the leg, and applied a tourniquet on the man until EMS arrived on the scene.