Two men Hunt County men are charged with Capital Murder in connection with the deaths of two people in Royse City will not face a death penalty if they are convicted. Reportedly, 19-year-old Dearis Rayvone Davis, of Arlington, and 18-year-old Calvin Earl Rayford, of Rowlett, are accused of killing Courtland Trowell-Wilmore and a juvenile male whose family is asking that his name not be disclosed in the media. If convicted, the suspects will automatically be sentenced to life without parole.