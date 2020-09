At 1:40 Monday afternoon, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on IH-20 approximately four miles northwest of Winona in Smith County. A 2019 Toyota RAV-4, driven by Alaaaldin Mohamed Radwan, 36, of Irving, was westbound on IH-20 in the outside lane when the vehicle hydroplaned and went off the roadway. He went into a side skid before crashing into a tree. Judge Shamburger pronounced Radwan at the scene.