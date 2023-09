Laneville ISD in Rusk County closed its district last Wednesday and Thursday due to many illnesses among students in all grades, according to a letter posted to social media. They open school on Tuesday, September. 5, following the holiday. Among the illnesses spreading across East Texas is COVID-19. The virus spreads moderately in Smith, Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt, and Henderson counties. It was a change from two weeks ago when those counties reported minimal spread.