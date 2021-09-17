Is COVID Booster Needed?

We could learn today if we need a COVID booster shot. An FDA meeting will vote today on whether or not they require a third shot for the general population. Dr. Jason Bowling with the University of Texas Health System says they’ve been getting many calls because there is plenty of confusion. The president had hoped to begin booster shots next week. But that conflicts with two top FDA vaccine regulators, which joined a group of international scientists this week in rejecting boosters for healthy people.