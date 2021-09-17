Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Mid America Pet Food Header
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Is COVID Booster Needed?

We could learn today if we need a COVID booster shot. An FDA meeting will vote today on whether or not they require a third shot for the general population. Dr. Jason Bowling with the University of Texas Health System says they’ve been getting many calls because there is plenty of confusion. The president had hoped to begin booster shots next week. But that conflicts with two top FDA vaccine regulators, which joined a group of international scientists this week in rejecting boosters for healthy people.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     