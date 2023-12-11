Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas at the Salvation Army of Paris

The Salvation Army kicks off its annual toy distribution for 700 children

Paris, Texas (December 11, 2023)— This week, The Salvation Army is delivering hope and joy to the parents and caregivers of more than 700 children in Paris who are registered in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program. The toy distribution begins this Saturday, December 16 starting at 9:30 a.m. by appointment times, at 350 W Kaufman, Paris, TX 75460.

The Angel Tree program, supported by generous donors, provides new clothing and toys to children from families in need. Local companies and corporations host Angel Trees adorned with numbered paper angel tags, each bearing the first name, age and gender of a child. Generous community members select angels from the tree and purchase gifts for the angel they have chosen.

“This effort transcends the Salvation Army itself; it unites our entire community during Christmas,” said Major Jennifer Chisholm of The Salvation Army of Paris. “Each donated toy brings joy to the children and spreads happiness among their families. We are fortunate to be part of a community that shares its joy with others.”

Beyond delivering the gifts to go under the tree, The Angel Tree program helps alleviate the significant stress that Christmas can bring to families struggling to make ends meet all while trying to provide for their children. One such mother, Ashley, explained what a difference the Angel Tree program made to her family.

“We received some really nice gifts from The Salvation Army. I wrapped them all and labeled them from Santa. I wasn’t able to provide them, so to the kids it looks like Santa brought them. The thought of your kids not opening anything on Christmas morning is hard to imagine and my kids were very appreciative,” said Ashley, an Angel Tree recipient. “I haven’t had a Christmas where I couldn’t buy anything for my kids, but if it wasn’t for The Salvation Army Angel Tree last year, it wouldn’t have been a good Christmas. The Salvation Army is doing the most good by helping families who are afraid to ask friends and family for help. Thank you for doing what I couldn’t do, and making my children happy on Christmas.”

In addition to the help at Christmastime, Salvation Army locations stay in touch with Angel Tree families throughout the year, checking on their well-being.

To learn more about The Salvation Army in your community or how you can help this Christmas, please visit https://southernusa. salvationarmy.org/paris/ or call 903-784-7548.