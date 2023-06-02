Jarvis Christian University Hosts Summer Program

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN AGES 5-14

(Hawkins, Texas) — Jarvis Christian University will host an eight-week Summer Enrichment Program for children ages 5-14 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays beginning on Monday, June 5, and running through Friday, July 28. The program is on the university’s campus at U.S. Hwy 80 East and PR 7631 in Hawkins, Texas.

The program costs $30 per week for one child and $10 for additional children, with breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided daily. Activities will include educational and adventurous fun with lessons in English, reading, computers, math, arts and crafts, movie times, story times, basketball, volleyball, outdoor fun, games, and swimming.

“This Summer Enrichment program is a great, affordable way for parents to know their children are engaged and well cared for during the next two months,” said organizer Dr. Damesia Starling. In addition, teachers, college students, and athletic trainers will oversee and engage children throughout each day.

For more information, email dstarling@jarvis.edu.