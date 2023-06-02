Utah Schools Removes Bible From Library Shelves

They are removing copies of the King James Bible from school library shelves at elementary and junior high facilities in Davis County, Utah, after a complaint that the scriptures feature material inappropriate for younger children. An unknown person filed the complaint in March after a statewide law passed in 2022 allowed residents to challenge the books found in school libraries. As of March, they enacted the law 81 times, with Davis County having removed 33 books for the material that contained sex, vulgarity, and violence.