Justiss Elementary School Science Fair Winners

Justiss Elementary School’s Science Fair winners for the 3rd and 4th grades were announced recently. It’s always great to see young minds being curious and imaginative in the field of science. The winners have undoubtedly put in a lot of hard work, time, and effort into their projects, and their success is a testament to their dedication. The winners are:

3rd Graders: (pictured left to right)

1st place – Mike Metcalf – Magnetic Slime

2nd place – Spencer Dingman – Germs Are Everywhere!

3rd place – Maleigh Stuart – A Rainbow in a Jar!

4th Graders: (pictured left to right)

1st place – Jordyn Council – Groovy Lamps

2nd place – Jamir Smith – Magic Milkology

3rd place – Genesis Smith – What is the most effective way to stop germs from spreading?

The 1st and 2nd place winners from the fourth grade will compete in the Region 8 ESC Regional Science Fair on February 8, 2024, in Pittsburg for grades 4-12.