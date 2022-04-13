Keep Paris Beautiful Wildflower Seed Giveway April 23 in celebration of Earth Day

If you love Texas wildflowers and the bees and butterflies they attract, make plans to come to the Paris Farmers Market Saturday April 23. Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine is partnering with the Paris Garden & Study Club, Red River Texas Master Naturalists, and Campbell Soup to give away over 500 free seed packets in celebration of Earth Day. Over 20 pounds of wildflower seeds will be distributed, enough to cover nearly 50,000 square of feet of gardens.

Texas and Oklahoma are famous for their unique wildflowers, and the mix being distributed includes favorite annuals and perennials from this region. Among the varieties are the Texas Bluebonnet, Indian Blanket, Cornflower, African Daisy, Evening Primrose, Red Poppy, Drummond Phlox, Black-eyed Susan, Scarlet Sage, and Moss Verbena. In addition to their beauty, the seeds chosen are Non-GMO, and Neonicotinoid Free which mean they are healthy and inviting for the pollinator community of bees and butterflies.

Red River Master Naturalists will be on hand to share information on beekeeping, with hives and beekeeping suits also on display.

Everyone is invited to come out to get the free seeds, one packet per individual while they last. The seed distribution will start at 10 am in the center of the Market Square-Farmers Market Pavilion. For more information on this and future community events please check out the Keep Paris Beautiful Facebook page.

