A Klein ISD teacher and her son have been arrested recruiting students for prostitution. Forty-two-year-old Kedria Grisby and her son 22-year-old Roger Magee have been charged with three counts of trafficking a child and three counts of compelling prostitution on juveniles. The three victims, aged 15, 16, and 17 were reportedly students at the school where Grisby taught and were reportedly runaways. The investigation continues and there may be more victims.